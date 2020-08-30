Image copyright GMP Image caption Greater Manchester Police has released images of a man they would like to trace

A woman has been stabbed in a "vicious and unprovoked attack" while walking with her 5-year-old son.

Greater Manchester Police said the 24-year-old was approached by a man with a knife in Rudheath Avenue, Withington at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.

She suffered wounds to her leg in the attack and was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition.

The child was assessed at the scene by the emergency services and had no visible injuries.

Police have issued images of a man they want to question about the attack and are treating it as attempted murder.

The man was last seen making off on foot on to Bromborough Avenue then continuing in the direction of Whitchurch Road.

Det Insp John Robb said: "This was a vicious and unprovoked attack and we are currently treating it as a case of attempted murder.

"I understand that this will cause concern among the local community and residents, but I want to reassure the public that we are doing everything in our powers to trace the man responsible and ensure he is brought to justice."

