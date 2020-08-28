Image copyright ASP Image caption Cole Kershaw was shot after stepping out of a car, police said

Three men have been charged with the murder of a teenage boxer who was shot in Greater Manchester.

Cole Kershaw, 18, was fatally wounded in Chesham Road, Bury, on 12 August at 21:40 BST and died later in hospital.

Kamran Mohammed, 19, of Kingsdale Close, Mohammed Izaarh Khan, 21, of Palace Street, and Khayam Ali Khurshid, 28, of Eton Hill Road, were charged.

They have also each been been charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The men, all from Bury, are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk