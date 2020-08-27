Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place on Slate Wharf at about 08:50 BST on Wednesday

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual attack on a young woman and seven indecent exposure incidents in Manchester.

Police said the woman reported being sexually assaulted as she walked on Slate Wharf, at 08:50 BST on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was linked to seven instances of indecent exposure in the Castlefield and St John's areas since June.

The arrested man, from Manchester, remains in custody for questioning.

Superintendent Chris Hill said: "These incidents have caused great concern and distress for the people of our city who have been going about their daily business and unwittingly seen these acts take place."

