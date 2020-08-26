Image copyright Google Image caption Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths

A man and a woman have been found dead at a house in Stockport.

The bodies of the man aged 69 and the 72-year-old woman were discovered at a property on Sandown Road, Hazel Grove, at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

A police spokesman described it as a "very sad incident and our thoughts are with the family at this unimaginably difficult time".

He added police are not currently seeking anyone else over the incident.

The spokesman appealed for help from anyone who might have information about the couple in the days prior to their deaths.

He added: "It is important for the family of those who have died that we establish the full circumstances of their deaths."

