Charlie Miller says it was nice to give back to the community.

A teenager has been praised for his kindness in delivering newspapers every day to the over 70s for 20 weeks during the coronavirus lockdown.

Charlie Miller, 15, from the village of Wardle, received an official thank you letter from the Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester.

"Out of the kindness of his own heart he delivered at 7am seven days a week," said Councillor Rina Paolucci.

Charlie has hung up his delivery bag to resume his studies at Wardle Academy.

The modest teenager said he was asked to help out by a neighbour.

"I thought I would offer help for the elderly residents in our small village," he said.

He put a note in the local newsagents asking if people wanted their paper delivering and ended up with a round of 30 homes.

Charlie said: "It was nice to give back to the community as my grandparents owned the paper shop 20 years ago."

Ms Paolucci added: "He is following in the footsteps of his grandparents and all the family who do so much for the village of Wardle."

In his citation the Lord Lt Sir Warren Smith said Charlie had made a selfless effort which had brought "great pleasure" to elderly people in his village, adding it had made a "tremendous difference" to the recovery in Greater Manchester.

