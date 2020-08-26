Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Mayers and Whitmore returned to Mr Robson's room to take clothing and a television

Two "cowardly" men who attacked a frail man in a hostel before leaving him to die while they went to play snooker have been found guilty of murder.

Peter Robson died the day after he was assaulted by Daniel Whitmore and Daniel Mayers in his room in the Glegg Street hostel, Macclesfield, in November 2019.

Chester Crown Court heard they had targeted the 59-year-old because of his vulnerability and frailties.

The men from Macclesfield, aged 26 and 38, will be sentenced on Thursday.

The court was told that Mr Robson was found by staff on the floor of his room at about 18:00 GMT on 8 November after Mayers told them the 59-year-old had suffered a seizure and needed help.

Cheshire Police said in reality, Mayers and Whitmore had attacked Mr Robson some time earlier and then went to play snooker and visit a pub, returning several times to remove items of clothing and a television from the room throughout the day.

Speaking after the hearing, Det Insp Adam Waller said Mr Robson, who was known as Archie, had been "a much-loved father and, despite some of the challenges he faced during his life, he remained a well-liked character".

"His frailties and vulnerability made him a prime target for Mayers and Whitmore, and he was assaulted and left to suffer in his room for most of that day.

"It was only due to a suggestion from an associate of Mayers, that medical help was sought.

"Leaving Archie in the manner that they did whilst they played snooker and visiting a pub was quite frankly, despicable and cowardly."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk