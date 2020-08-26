Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the restaurant on Liverpool Road at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday

Two men have been injured in a stabbing at a city centre restaurant.

The pair were taken to hospital with stab wounds after police were called to Akbar's on Liverpool Road, Manchester at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police said their injuries were not believed to be life threatening and the attack was being treated as an isolated incident.

A 19-year-old man and a boy, aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

