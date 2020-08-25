Image copyright GLAA Image caption The suspect was arrested at his home in Oldham

A man has been charged with committing modern slavery and human trafficking offences in Greater Manchester.

Nelu Nechita, 49, was arrested at his home in Oldham after officers learned people were allegedly being exploited.

Seven potential Romanian victims were discovered.

Mr Nechita was charged with facilitating the travel of two men from Romania to the UK with a view to exploitation and holding them and others in slavery or servitude.

He was also charged with acting as a gangmaster without a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority licence when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

Mr Nechita, of Garthwaite Avenue, is now due to appear before Manchester Crown Court on 17 September.

