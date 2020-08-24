Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Abayomi Ajose, 36, and Cheriff Tall, 21 died after the shooting in Moss Side

The families of two men shot dead at a Manchester lockdown party have pleaded for help to find their killer.

Abayomi Ajose, 36 and Cheriff Tall, 21, were murdered at the Moss Side party in the early hours of 21 June.

Their families have now written open letters to the community appealing for help. Mr Tall's mother Suwaidu said losing her son had left her "broken".

Mr Abayomi's wife Lola says "every day is a painful reminder" of how much she and their three children "miss him".

The victims, who did not know each other, were killed at the party, off Caythorne Street, shortly before 01:00 BST and died in hospital.

In her letter, Mr Tall's mother said: "Since my boy's murder, I have stopped living and am only existing.

"The pain I feel and our family feels knowing we won't hear his voice as he comes through the door or see him again is sometimes too much to bear."

She added: "To the people protecting and hiding these cowards, what would you do if it was your son, your brother, your husband? Please do the right thing."

Mr Abayomi's wife Lola said of his killer: "You have destroyed families and taken the life of an extremely hard working, well-loved man."

A 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder after the shootings has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

