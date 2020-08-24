Image copyright Highways England Image caption The dual carriageway would connect the M67 to the A57 towards Glossop

Work to build a new £200m bypass on a key route across the Pennines could start in 2023 if plans are approved, Highways England has said.

The bypass would take traffic away from Mottram in Longdendale, easing congestion on the trans-Pennine route between Manchester and Sheffield.

A new dual carriageway would connect the M67 to the A57 towards Glossop.

A public consultation will be held in the winter.

Balfour Beatty Atkins has been appointed to design and build the road, and if the plans are approved by the government work could start by spring 2023.

About 25,000 vehicles travel along the A57 through Mottram every day, including over 2,000 HGVs, Highways England said.

