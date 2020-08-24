Image caption A police officer was bitten as she tried to stop a row in Piccadilly Gardens

A woman has been charged with assault after a police officer was bitten in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the officer was attacked after being called to two women being aggressive towards each other in Piccadilly Gardens at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

A force spokesman said she was bitten on the arm as she attempted to separate the women.

A 40-year-old from Stalybridge has also been charged with obstructing police.

She is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

A second woman who was arrested following the attack has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Image copyright GMP Image caption GMP issued an image of the officer's injury

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk