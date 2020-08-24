Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Hisham Muhammad had denied engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism

A former chicken shop worker has been cleared of planning a drone terrorism attack after a trial at the Old Bailey.

Hisham Muhammad, 26, was accused of having a stash of weapons and devising a contraption with lollipop sticks to drop a projectile from a small drone.

He was arrested in June 2018 after his landlord became suspicious after seeing knives, a tub of wires and a soldering iron at his home in Bury.

He had denied engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.

His cousin Faisal Abu Ahmad, 25, who lived with him in Victoria Avenue, Whitefield, was cleared of failing to disclose a plot to authorities.

Fake escort agency

A jury last October failed to reach a verdict and following a retrial Mr Muhammad was found not guilty of preparing for an act of terrorism.

He admitted making £8,000 from a fake escort agency, but said most of it was sent to his wife and family living in Senegal.

The Old Bailey heard he had an interest in weapons and his collection included axes, bear-claws, a tomahawk, a machete, and Japanese "ninja eggs" packed with glass shards and chilli seeds.

Mr Muhammad explained he liked to invent household gadgets, such as a "coconut hammer" and a "fly zapper".

The jury deliberated over four days prior to acquitting him of the terror charge.