A police van's windscreen was smashed, officers say

Two police vehicles were damaged as officers broke up an illegal party attended by 50 people.

A gazebo and speakers had been set up at the event in Crummock Grove, Bolton, on Saturday, police said.

Four men were detained, including a 33-year-old who threw an object at the window of a van and damaged another vehicle's wing mirror before running away.

Police chased and Tasered him before arresting him for criminal damage.

Greater Manchester Police said a 57-year-old who caused a disturbance in the street when asked to leave was arrested for a public order offence.

Two men, aged 28 and 39, who continued to return to the property and abuse officers after being asked to leave were also detained to prevent a breach of the peace.

All four men were also arrested for breaching coronavirus regulations and given fixed penalty notices.

'Should be ashamed'

The home owner and another organiser of the party were also issued with fixed penalty notices.

Ch Insp Steph Parker said: "At a time when the vast majority of Greater Manchester and the country as a whole is pulling together, it is appalling that our officers are still having to attend incidents such as this.

"The people involved should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves. They are literally putting lives at risk and causing further pressure on our hard working emergency services."

She said the police vehicles had been taken out of use for repairs "when they should be being used to help fight crime".

Extra restrictions on gatherings have been in place in Greater Manchester since July after a spike in cases.

Last weekend, GMP said their officers and emergency call centre staff were "extremely stretched" after "unprecedented demand".

