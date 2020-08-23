Image copyright Google Image caption The car crashed after it drove over the Greyhound Roundabout in Leigh, police say

A passenger in a car which was driven over a roundabout before crashing into trees has died.

The 30-year-old man was in a Mercedes on the East Lancashire Road when it was driven over the Greyhound Roundabout in Leigh at about 23:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

PC Karl Horner said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this dreadful time.

"It's vital that anyone with information, who witnessed the crash or saw the car prior to the collision gets in touch."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk