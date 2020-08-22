Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Nadeem Butt was found a property in Woodlands Street, Cheetham Hill

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a body more than two weeks ago.

The remains of Nadeem Butt, aged 50, were found on 5 August when paramedics were called to Woodlands Street, Cheetham Hill, Greater Manchester Police said.

A post-mortem test concluded that he had been seriously assaulted.

A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of his murder has since been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Liam Boden appealed for information and said inquiries "remain very much ongoing".

"We're determined to give Nadeem's family the answers they deserve," he added.

