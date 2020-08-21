Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a breach of Covid-19 restrictions on Gloucester Avenue, Stockport

A police officer was taken to hospital after being attacked while breaking up an illegal party.

Officers were called to a property on Gloucester Avenue, Stockport, at about 01:30 BST following reports of a breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and remains in police custody.

The female police officer's injuries are not serious, Greater Manchester Police said.

It comes as the force was called to 40 house parties overnight despite extra local coronavirus restrictions in the borough.

Celebrating

In Lancashire, police dispersed two large groups of teenagers celebrating GCSE exam results, as well as a wedding party.

More than 200 teenagers gathered in Stanley Park in Blackpool and up to 100 gathered in Feniscowles village in Blackburn, the force said.

Officers were also called to reports of 50 cars at a private address in Simonstone, where people were celebrating a wedding.

Dep Ch Con Terry Woods, from Lancashire Police, said the minority of rule-breakers were making life "more difficult" for everyone else.

"Its been a long six months, we've all been part of it," he said.

"Lives are at stake, we are seeing people still admitted to hospital, the virus hasn't changed.

"You might think you are getting away with it but you are going to ruin it for the majority. Please, please start changing your behaviour".

Tighter restrictions for Oldham in Greater Manchester and Pendle and Blackburn in Lancashire were announced today.

From midnight on Saturday, residents in these areas will not be allowed to socialise with anyone from outside their household.

