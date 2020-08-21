Image caption Former Assistant Chief Constable Steven Heywood was investigated over evidence he gave to an inquiry

A retired assistant chief constable accused of misleading a public inquiry into a fatal police shooting will not face any disciplinary action.

Steven Heywood was investigated by the police watchdog over the death of Anthony Grainger in Cheshire in 2012.

Gross misconduct allegations against the former Greater Manchester Police chief were dismissed in June.

In a further hearing, it was confirmed there was "no basis" for any internal disciplinary action.

Mr Heywood was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct after giving evidence at an inquiry into the death of Mr Grainger.

The 36-year-old was shot by a firearms officer in a car park in Culcheth.

The investigation found Mr Heywood may have committed a criminal offence, but in November 2018 the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to charge him due to insufficient evidence.

The senior officer faced a gross misconduct hearing for allegedly breaching the force standards of honesty and integrity.

He admitted he did not initially tell the inquiry that entries in his firearms log were made retrospectively.

The log, which contained inaccurate information about Mr Grainger's previous convictions, was alleged to have been made to "retrospectively justify" Mr Heywood's decision to authorise a firearms operation, carried out in the days leading up to Mr Grainger's death.

But at the hearing in June, Gerry Boyle QC, representing GMP, said it would be "unfair" to continue as the hearing would not have access to redacted material.

Chairwoman of the panel Nahied Asjad made "no finding" and criticised the delay in the proceedings as she dismissed the allegations.

Greater Manchester Police deputy chief constable Ian Pilling said under police conduct regulations a further hearing had to be held to consider internal disciplinary action.

Mr Heywood was not present at the hearing or legally represented.

Mr Pilling said: "I find that the case against Mr Heywood is dismissed and there is therefore no basis for the imposition of any disciplinary action."

The hearing lasted just over three minutes.

