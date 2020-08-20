Image copyright LDRS Image caption Councillor Sean Fielding said asking people to take redundancy was not a decision the council took lightly

Oldham Council staff are being asked to consider taking voluntary redundancy as it tries to deal with a poor financial situation made even worse by Covid-19.

Two-thirds of a £30m funding gap was blamed on coronavirus, while the council also pointed to a £215m cut in government grants over 10 years.

The council said it was told to spend "whatever it needed" during Covid-19.

The BBC has asked the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government for a response.

The council said the funding it had received so far from central government did not cover the costs of providing additional support to residents and businesses during the pandemic, combined with a substantial loss in income.

'Challenging'

Staff will be asked from Monday to consider applying for voluntary redundancy.

Other cost-saving measures, including working fewer hours or "buying" extra holiday time, are also being encouraged by the Labour-run local authority.

Council Leader Sean Fielding said everyone at the council had "gone above and beyond to ensure we have been there" for Oldham residents.

He added: "They've been there to collect waste and recycling, to take calls on our emergency helpline, provide emergency food parcels to those most isolated and more."

Mr Fielding said asking staff to consider redundancy was "not a decision that has been made lightly and not what any of us would wish".

"However, we have to explore all options for saving money due to the scale of the budget challenge we face," he added.

Mr Fielding said he urged the government to ensure local authorities receive "fair funding in these most challenging of times".

