Image copyright Pete Smith/PA Media Image caption A debut solo album by Johnson was due to be released in September

Tributes have been paid to a "pioneer of the Manchester music scene" singer Denise Johnson at her funeral.

More than 100 mourners stood outside Manchester Crematorium to pay their respects to Johnson who died last month, while others watched the service online via a live-stream.

The 56-year-old's vocals provided backing depth to the likes of Primal Scream and New Order.

DJ Dave Haslam and broadcaster Terry Christian attended the service.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 100 mourners lined the street to pay their respects to the singer

Johnson who came to prominence on Primal Scream's 1991 landmark Screamadelica album also featured on the records of many "Madchester" bands.

Her black coffin had Denise written on the side in silver and was transported in a silver trimmed carriage. The carriage was pulled by two horses.

Outpouring of love

The service in Barlow Moor Road began with the musician's 1994 single Rays Of The Rising Sun followed by Just A Little More, which Johnson recorded with Fifth Of Heaven. A recording of Johnson singing True Faith by New Order ended the service.

In a eulogy, her cousin Sandra Hardial said Johnson had sung with a number of bands and become a "pioneer of the Manchester music scene" in the late 1980s and 1990s.

She said a debut solo album by Johnson was due to be released in September.

Following her death, tributes were paid by stars including Johnny Marr and Peter Hook, as well as Primal Scream.

A family statement, posted on the website of band A Certain Ratio, who Johnson sang with, said it was "stunned" by the outpouring of love for her following her "sudden death".

