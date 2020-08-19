Image copyright GMP Image caption Hashem Abedi was arrested in Libya the day after the bombing

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has refused to leave his cell for his sentencing hearing.

Hashem Abedi was convicted of murdering 22 people in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

The Old Bailey heard he helped his brother to plan the "sudden and lethal" blast in which hundreds of people were injured.

A two-day sentencing hearing is due to get under way but Abedi has refused to enter the courtroom.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said: "I have no power to direct that force be used to compel him to come into court."

The judge said Abedi would therefore not be present to listen to the victim impact statements being read out.