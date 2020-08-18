Image copyright PA Media Image caption The tumour on the dog's stomach was so large it had started to drag on the ground

An abandoned dog was found with an abdominal tumour so large its belly was dragging on the ground, an animal charity said.

The Staffordshire bull terrier cross was found in a "shocking state" in Bolton on Sunday, the RSPCA said.

Along with bleeding from the grazed tumour, the dog had chronic eye issues and its claws were so overgrown they were cutting into its paw pads.

The charity said the vets had to "put her to sleep to end her suffering".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The dogs claws were so overgrown they were cutting into its paw pads

The brindle-coloured dog was found by a member of the public at about 15:00 BST on Sunday near a field in West Meade.

RSPCA inspector Kathryn Kellegher said the charity wanted to trace the dog's owners and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"This poor dog was in such a shocking state when she was picked up as a stray," she said.

"Sadly, she had a lump on her stomach which was so large it had started to drag on the floor and she was bleeding all over the pavement.

"It was distressing to see a dog in this poor state."

