Officers were pelted when they tried to break up the party

A house where about 200 people attended a lockdown party has been subjected to a three-month closure order with only the owner allowed access.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Manchester City Council obtained a court order after a party at the house on Harlow Drive, Gorton, on Saturday.

Officers were hit with missiles as they tried to break up the gathering.

Insp Jim Adams of GMP said: "This incident was completely unacceptable and incomprehensible."

He added: "I am pleased that the court has accepted our application to extend the 48-hour closure notice to ensure that there are no further illegal large gatherings at this property."

GMP has already issued a £100 fixed penalty notice to a 27-year-old woman who organised the party.

Closure orders are made under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 when disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour has taken place on a premises in order to stop it happening again.

Officers were called at about 22:10 BST on Saturday to a gathering of around 200 people, GMP said.

Nigel Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, welcomed the "tough action" by the court and said: "This was a particularly flagrant breach of Covid-19 restrictions, which are in place to protect everyone in our communities and must be respected.

"Public health must be our first priority and selfish breaches of the rules will not be tolerated."

Lockdown restrictions on social gatherings remain in Greater Manchester and some parts of northern England, despite measures being relaxed elsewhere across the country.

Extra rules were enforced on 31 July following a local spike in cases.

