Image copyright Family handouts Image caption A total of 22 people were killed in the blast after an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017

Families of those who died in the Manchester Arena attack have been giving emotional statements to a court where the bomber's brother is awaiting sentencing.

Hashem Abedi is facing a two-day sentencing hearing for the murder of 22 people in the 2017 terror attack, but refused to leave his cell.

Family members broke down in tears as they spoke about their grief and how "life will never be the same".

'Always an empty chair'

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Chloe Rutherford was aged 17 when she died in the attack

Lisa Rutherford from South Shields said her "heart snapped" when she received a phone call with the news her 17-year-old daughter Chloe Rutherford had died in the bombing.

She said: "We are lost, we are devastated and we feel an overwhelming loss.

"Somehow we are expected to get through life without her, without our baby girl, and it just feels impossible. There is always that empty chair where she should be."

"As a family we need answers - we are destroyed," she told the court.

'A beautiful boy, inside and out'

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Caroline Curry said her son Liam was a "beautiful boy, inside and out"

Liam Curry, 19, also from South Shields, was Chloe's boyfriend and he too died in the blast.

His mother Caroline Curry held up a photo of her son as the court heard her message to Abedi.

"You took from me something more precious than gold, a beautiful boy, inside and out.

"Life now is not a life, it's an existence I tolerate," she said.

"He would have been an amazing husband to Chloe and that has all been taken from me, from them, and the wider family."

'We can't move on'

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption John Atkinson was aged 28 when he was killed in the attack

Daryl Price, father of John Atkinson, 28, said his grief "consumes" him and he "simply cannot move on".

Mr Price added: "I can't see a day when my pain will ever subside."

Daughter 'so excited about concert'

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Georgina Callander, 18, had been "so excited" about going to the Ariana Grande concert

Simon Callander, father of Georgina Callander, 18, said his "beautiful little girl" had been "so excited" about the Ariana Grande concert.

He said out of goodness people talk to him about the incident but "I don't want to talk. I want to die".

'He was at the top of his game'

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Figen Murray said the loss of her son Martyn Hett had left a "massive void" in their family

Figen Murray told the court she is unable to go to sleep until after 22:31, the time the bomb went off and her son, Martyn Hett, was killed in the blast.

She said: "I still cannot reconcile that I was fast asleep while my son lay dead on the floor, and I am ashamed about that.

"The enormity of the loss has left a massive void. Martyn was at the top of his game."

Mr Hett's father Paul said the family would "never get over" his death.

"We are living in constant fear that something like this can happen again, that knock on the door," he said.

'I saw her die in my arms'

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Samantha Leczkowski tried to resuscitate her daughter Sorrell

Samantha Leczkowski, from Leeds, lost her 14-year-old daughter Sorrell.

Mrs Leczkowski tried to resuscitate Sorrell, despite being seriously injured herself.

She said her daughter's "senseless death" has "devastated us all".

"Losing one of my children has killed me, I may as well be dead.

"I don't care that my leg doesn't work - the pain in my heart is the worst pain that won't go away.

"I had to see Sorrell die in my arms."

