Image copyright GMP Image caption Christopher Hill bit one of the officer's during the attack

A man who attacked three police officers during the Covid-19 lockdown, one of whom he bit, has been jailed.

Christopher Hill assaulted officers when they told him he was breaching restrictions by visiting his partner's home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

He was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for 10 months after previously admitting three counts of assault by beating and criminal damage.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins described Hill, 30, as the "lowest of the low".

Hill, of John Street, Waterfoot, in Lancashire, attacked the officers during a scuffle in Drake Street on 9 April.

'Shocking'

One of the officer's was taken to hospital after Hill bit her on her arm. She was later discharged and tested negative for the virus.

Sentencing, Judge John Edwards said: "The police have a duty to protect the public but are too often prevented from doing so by individuals like you who choose to attack them.

"While they anticipate and expect confrontation they do not expect to be bitten to such an extent.

"This was at the very height of the pandemic and the impact on the officers cannot be underestimated, whether you were carrying the virus or not," he added.

The judge said he accepted Hill's remorse but said the offence was so serious it could only be met with immediate custody.

Following the attack, Chief Constable Hopkins tweeted: "Words fail me when it comes to some people's behaviour. This is shocking at the best of times, but during a coronavirus pandemic this is just the lowest of the low."

