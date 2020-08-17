Image copyright Police handout Image caption Four men have been arrested in connection with Cole Kershaw's death

A teenage boxer shot dead in the street was "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time", his father said.

Cole Kershaw, 18, was found wounded in Chesham Road, Bury, on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Greater Manchester Police said it did not believe he was the intended target of the shooting. Four men have been arrested in connection with his death.

"We are truly devastated to wake up in a world without him," Mr Kershaw's father Christopher said.

'Guns down'

"Cole gave 100% to everything he did and had a massive smile to match his personality.

"Cole was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and has, as a result, lost his life in a violent and tragic way.

"We will never come to terms with our loss."

He said: "Cole was and always will be one of the most positive things in our lives."

"Sadly, the manner in which Cole died is not unique and gun and knife crime is on the increase.

"We cannot have Cole back with us but pray that people learn from this, and in memory of Cole and his favourite pastime would like to simply say 'gloves up guns down'."

Three men, two aged 18 and the other aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

The 20-year-old man has been released under investigation.

Another man, also 18, was arrested under suspicion of possession of a firearm and has been released on bail.

