Image copyright ASP Image caption The shooting happened in Bury on Wednesday

Four men have been arrested after a teenage boxer was shot and fatally wounded, police have said.

Cole Kershaw, 18, was found wounded in Chesham Road, Bury, on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Two 18-year-old men have been held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and remain in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 20-year-old who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been released under investigation.

Another man, aged 18, was arrested under suspicion of possession of a firearm. He has been released on bail.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Cole Kershaw was shot after stepping out of a car, police said

After the shooting, police said Mr Kershaw and four other men in a Ford were caught up in an "altercation" with a group of men in a silver BMW "driving in tandem" in Bury town centre.

Shots were fired from the BMW when Mr Kershaw and another man stepped out of the Mondeo.

Mr Kershaw was fatally struck in the chest.

Det Ch Insp Andrew Butterworth appealed for witnesses, adding: "It's horrific to think that a young man has lost his life in such brutal circumstances.

"Please think of Cole's loved ones and do the right thing and come forward - we need to get them justice."

In a tribute on Facebook, BrickCity Boxing Gym in Bury posted that Mr Kershaw was "a true inspiration", adding, "we are truly lost for words and we cannot comprehend why or how it has happened".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk