Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have condemned the behaviour of people attending large gatherings this weekend despite local lockdown measures.

Officers were hit with missiles as they tried to break up a street party in Gorton on Saturday, a day after a large gathering in Wilmslow Road, Rusholme.

They also had an "unprecedented surge" of 930 more calls to 999 on Friday compared to a year ago, the force said.

Deputy Chief Constable Ian Pilling said the weekend events were "outrageous".

Lockdown restrictions on social gatherings remain in Greater Manchester and some parts of northern England, despite measures being relaxed elsewhere across the country.

Extra rules were enforced on 31 July following a local spike in cases.

GMP said it had received 2,459 calls to 999 on Friday, compared to 1,590 on the same day last year - requiring staff to work long shifts on what should have been their days off.

On Sunday, DCC Pilling said a "significant number of GMP officers… were extremely stretched again yesterday with unprecedented demand" and had to be supported by officers from North Wales and Cheshire.

In a strongly-worded statement, he added: "The last thing we need is large gatherings such as this, as well as unacceptable attacks on officers attending the scene.

"Quite frankly, it is beyond comprehension and I am incredibly disappointed that people feel they can gather in this way - blatantly flouting the rules.

"I can honestly say that, in 30 years of policing, I have never seen anything quite as outrageous as this behaviour."

He said officers were gathering evidence and "hope to act shortly" with regards to prosecutions.

Earlier in lockdown, several people were arrested after a number of illegal raves took place in the region.