Image copyright Google Image caption Viadux bar was shut after breaches

The first bar in Manchester to be shut for breaching coronavirus rules can reopen following "improvements", the city's council has said.

Viadux in Albion Street closed on Thursday after "a complete breakdown in social distancing", officials said.

They said an 8 August event "got out of hand" with an "extremely loud" DJ set, "no serious attempt" at crowd control and seats less than a metre apart.

The council said it had since worked with Viadux "to ensure safety".

The bar will reopen with new restrictions, including a maximum capacity of 126 customers who must be seated outdoors.

No customers will be allowed indoors unless using toilet facilities, and no DJ sets or events will be permitted.

Hospitality industry "hugely important"

Earlier this week, the city's public health director David Regan said: "We are seeing some positive cases in hospitality premises and it's vital that licensed venues, and indeed their customers, do all they can to minimise the risk of spread."

Labour councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, the executive member for neighbourhoods, said: "The hospitality industry is hugely important to Manchester and we want to see it prosper - but not at the expense of risking public health."

Viadux faces closure again if the measures are breached, a council spokesperson said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk