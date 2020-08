Image copyright Family handout Image caption Steven McMyler, 34, died outside a church

A third teenager has been charged with murdering a man whose body was discovered in the grounds of a church.

The 17-year-old man, from Merseyside, is accused of killing Steven McMyler, 34, who was found outside Wigan Parish Church on 6 August.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with joint enterprise murder and has appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

A boy, aged 13, and man, 19, have also been charged with Mr McMyler's murder.

Mr McMyler was found fatally injured outside the church on Bishopsgate shortly before 19:50 BST on 6 August.

Three men aged 18, 19 and 30, were also held on suspicion of murder and have been released pending further inquiries.

