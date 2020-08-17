Image copyright GMP Image caption Gary Johnson was escorted back to the UK on 21 February

A rapist who fled the UK 14 years ago has been jailed after being extradited from the Philippines.

Gary Johnson, formerly of Cheshire, was convicted in his absence in 2006 of raping a 31-year-old woman. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

While on bail over the March 2004 attack in Urmston, Greater Manchester, Johnson used a false passport to skip the country.

Johnson, now 49, was escorted back to the UK on 21 February.

At his original trial in October 2005, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on three charges - rape, attempted rape and perverting the course of justice.

A retrial was ordered but Johnson, formerly of Mayfield Avenue, Macclesfield, went on the run.

After being tried in his absence in April 2006, he was sentenced at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to eight years.

Johnson appeared before the same court on Friday and was handed another six months in prison for skipping bail.

'Despicable actions'

Former Greater Manchester Police Detective Constable Keith Graham said: "I would first and foremost like to thank the victim of Johnson's depraved actions for her bravery and strength throughout the initial trial.

"I cannot begin to imagine the amount of injustice she must have felt as Johnson evaded his sentence by fleeing the country.

"It is for her sake that we have persevered and remained determined in our efforts to return him back to the UK, ensuring he faces the consequences of his despicable actions.

"Johnson is a coward who mistakenly thought he could break the law and evade the consequences, leaving his victim bereft of justice.

"I can only hope that knowing Johnson is finally serving his time behind bars can bring a measure of comfort to her."