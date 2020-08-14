Image copyright Google Image caption Viadux bar on Albion Street made no attempt to control lack of social distancing, the council said

A bar in Manchester has become the first in the city to be shut down for breaching coronavirus social distancing rules.

Viadux in Albion Street had seen "a complete breakdown in social distancing", the city council said.

Local authorities have been granted new powers to impose restrictions on premises, events or outdoor spaces to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Council officers said an event at the bar on 8 August "got out of hand".

The council said licensing officers found a DJ playing "extremely loud" music while there was "a complete breakdown in social distancing by a crowd of people singing and chanting".

'Risk of spread'

Management made "no serious attempt to control it", the council said.

Officers also found seats, at less than one metre apart, were too close to meet the regulations.

Director of public health David Regan said: "We are seeing some positive cases in hospitality premises and it's vital that licensed venues, and indeed their customers, do all they can to minimise the risk of spread.

"We cannot afford to be lax and hopefully this closure will be a timely reminder."

Sup Int Chris Hill of Greater Manchester Police said: "We will not hesitate to take action against businesses flouting the rules. I hope this serves as a warning."

The council said the closure would be reviewed every week.

Viadux has been contacted for comment.

