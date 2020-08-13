Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating after a man was driven at by thieves who stole his car

A man was hit by his own car after it was stolen by thieves, police said.

Greater Manchester Police were called at about 05:30 BST to a report that a man had been hit by a white Audi A6 S Line in Rochdale.

Thieves had stolen the car from a property on Styhead Drive in Middleton, police said.

Inquiries are ongoing and a cordon remains in place after the victim, aged 44, was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

