A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over a woman's death has died days after being released by police.

The 48-year-old was arrested after the body of a woman of the same age was found at a house on Mesnes Road in Swinley, Wigan on 6 August.

Greater Manchester Police said he was released under investigation and later "became unwell", was admitted to hospital and died on 10 August.

Det Insp Neil Lawless said his death was "another tragic turn" in the case.

However, he said officers remained "entirely focussed on ensuring that all remaining lines of enquiry are exhausted and that the victim's loved ones are given the answers they need".

Appealing for information about the woman's death, he said his team "remain open-minded as to how this incident came to be" and hoped post-mortem examination results would "give us a clearer indication of what has happened".

