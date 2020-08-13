Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting took place at abut 21:35 BST

A teenage boy is in hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a shooting in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called to reports of several shots fired in Bury at about 21:35 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A spokesman said the wounded boy was found on Chesham Road, where a police cordon is in place.

No arrests have been made and high profile police patrols are on duty, he added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk