Image copyright Family handout Image caption Steven McMyler, 34, died outside Wigan Parish Church on 6 August

A 19-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in the grounds of a church.

Jordan Short is accused of killing Steven McMyler, 34, who died outside Wigan Parish Church, on 6 August.

Mr Short, of Rushey Hey Road in Kirkby, Merseyside, is due before Wigan Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Three men aged 30, 19 and 18, were also held on suspicion of murder and have been released while inquiries continue, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, the force confirmed.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk