Ruby Cropper was "such a kind and caring person", her mum and two dads said

An 11-year-old girl who was hit by a car while crossing the road with a friend has died, police said.

Ruby Cropper was taken to hospital after being hit by a blue Suzuki Alto on New Road, Bury at 16:30 BST on Monday. She died earlier on Wednesday.

Her "absolutely devastated" mum and two dads said she was "such a kind, caring person" and "part of us has died too".

The driver fled the scene but a 35-year-old man was arrested after contacting police a short time later.

He has been released on bail pending further inquiries, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Ruby's friend was not physically hurt in the incident.

'Ruby's legacy'

Her parents said their lives "would never be the same again".

"As Ruby was such a kind and caring person and always helped others, she has continued to do this in organ donation.

"Ruby's legacy will live on and we have taken great comfort in this," they added.

PC Phil Drummond asked anyone who saw a blue Suzuki Alto travelling around the Whitefield and Radcliffe areas between 16:15 and 16:30 BST on 10 August to contact Greater Manchester Police.