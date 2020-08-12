Image copyright Rochdale Council Image caption Rochdale Council said the venue was closed after breaching social distancing rules

A party venue has been shut down for a month after repeatedly breaking coronavirus restrictions.

Grey Area Party Room in Heywood has been forced to close until 7 September after evidence emerged it was being hired out for functions and parties.

Such gatherings of several households at once are currently banned in Greater Manchester.

The business owners admitted allowing large gatherings to take place, the Local Democracy Reporter Service said.

Greater Manchester Police and Rochdale Council carried out an investigation after complaints were first raised in May.

The venue hosts private bookings for various events including birthday parties, and also offers overnight accommodation.

Officers contacted the business in June and July to provide advice and guidance, but despite several interventions another party was reported on 1 August and a closure order was made.

Insp Andrew Fern said: "We will continue to engage, explain and encourage the public to comply with the measures but those who continue to flout the rules will face enforcement action."

The council's public protection team said in total it had received 564 complaints about places not complying with Covid-19 rules and lack of social distancing, and has issued various warnings.

The owners of Grey Area Party Room have been asked to comment.

