A man has been charged with assault after a baby boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

The four-month-old baby, from Salford, remains in a critical condition, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers were alerted to the baby's injuries at 12:30 BST on Sunday by hospital staff after he was brought in for medical assistance, the force said.

Benjamin Welsh, aged 20, of Whittle Grove, Walkden appeared before Manchester Magistrates' Court.

The case was adjourned until 9 September and transferred to Manchester Crown Court.

