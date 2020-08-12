Image copyright Google Image caption The building in Crown Square has been deep-cleaned

Manchester Crown Court will remain closed this week after six staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The courthouse was shut on Monday when three staff members tested positive over the weekend and a further two cases confirmed as of Tuesday.

It previously closed on Thursday after a worker tested positive. Their details have been passed to NHS Test and Trace.

The building has been deep-cleaned but will temporarily remain closed, HM Courts and Tribunals Service said.

Urgent casework has been moved from the site in Crown Square to Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Some 159 court locations remained open throughout the pandemic and more have reopened in recent weeks for socially-distanced hearings.

Courts have been using technology to carry out virtual hearings and 10 emergency "Nightingale Courts" were set up as part of efforts to clear the growing backlog of criminal cases.

