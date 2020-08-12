Image copyright Family handout Image caption Steven McMyler, 34, died after being fatally kicked in the head, police say

A man who died after being attacked in the grounds of a church "had a heart of gold", his family has said.

Steven McMyler, 34, was fatally injured after being kicked in the head outside Wigan Parish Church on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A murder investigation is ongoing and police have released CCTV of four men, who "may hold important information".

Mr McMyler's relatives said they are struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

"Steven was an extremely likeable lad and everyone who came across him loved him as much as we all did," his family said.

"He was a popular lad and he lit the room up as soon as he walked in. Everybody thought the world of him, as he had a heart of gold."

Image copyright GMP Image caption CCTV showed the men on the platform at Southport railway station

Earlier this week, detectives released CCTV footage of four men they want to speak to in connection with the attack at 19:50 BST.

The men are believed to have travelled to Wigan from Merseyside, police said.

They were pictured walking on Wallgate moments before Mr McMyler was attacked in Bishopgate.

CCTV of the men at Southport railway station earlier that evening has also been released by police.

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 30, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

