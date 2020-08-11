Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Northern Quarter area of Manchester following a report of a rape

A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was raped in Manchester.

Police were called to a canal towpath near Dale Street in the city centre at about 18:50 BST on 11 July.

The girl and her friends were approached by a group of men close to the scene at about 17:15, police said, before she was assaulted.

A 20-year-old man - arrested on suspicion of rape after making contact with police following an appeal - has been released on bail.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Katy Shadwell said it was an "utterly shocking incident" which has "caused great upset and distress for the victim".