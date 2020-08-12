Image copyright GMP Image caption The incident was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct in 2019

A police officer has been charged with assault following an incident in which a man was Tasered.

PC Phillip Smith, who works for Greater Manchester Police, is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A Taser was used on a 29-year-old man at an address in Dukinfield, Tameside, in June 2018 after officers received a report of concern for his welfare.

PC Smith, 46, is due to appear before magistrates in Preston on 13 August.

The incident was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The Crown Prosecution Service decided to charge PC Smith.

Image copyright Empics

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk