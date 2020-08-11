Image copyright Facebook Image caption Councillor Allen has left his post with Bolton at Home

A councillor has left the board of a housing association after a social media post about coronavirus.

Councillor Bob Allen is no longer Bolton Council's representative for Bolton at Home.

The Tory councillor's remarks on Facebook included blaming "illegal immigrants in the BAME community" for a spike in the virus.

Bolton at Home chief executive Jon Lord said Mr Allen left after discussions between it and the council.

The councillor has been contacted for a comment.

'Led by donkeys'

Mr Allen posted on Facebook: "Don't penalise me over the increase in covid cases in Greater Manchester I've stuck to the rules for 4 long months.

"Blame the 48,000 illegal immigrants in the BAME community and the morons that never obey the rules.

"Blame the PHE idiots who wrongly advised us and NHS managers who were totally unprepared, blame the Chinese for concealing facts and blame the government for not stopping thousands of flights into the UK from infected countries. We are being led by donkeys."

Mr Lord said: "Councillor Allen was nominated to our board by Bolton Council.

"Following recent discussions between Bolton at Home and the council, it can be confirmed that this is no longer the case and the council will be making a new nomination in due course."

