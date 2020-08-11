Image copyright ASP Image caption The stabbing happened in the Moss Side area of Manchester

A third person has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in Manchester.

Mohamoud Mohamed, 17, died on Henbury Street, Moss Side, on 26 July. Four other people were injured.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

A 17-year-old, who also legally cannot be named because of his age, and Daneaco Reid, 19, of Broadfield Road, Moss Side, have previously been charged with murder following the stabbing.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk