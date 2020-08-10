Image copyright Manchester University Hospital NHS Trust Image caption Kayleigh after the follow up surgery to remove more of the tumour

A baby born with a tumour on her neck so large it threatened to stop her breathing was saved by a team of 34 medics at a Manchester hospital.

Kayleigh Deaville had to have the lump removed shortly after she was born on 18 April, during the height of the coronavirus infections.

She suffered a heart attack and needed a blood transfusion during the operation at St Mary's Hospital.

The team of specialists all had to wear PPE due to the risk from Covid-19.

Kayleigh was able to go home with her family to Stoke-on-Trent on 25 June after successful treatment.

Image copyright Manchester University NHS Trust Image caption Kayleigh Deaville with her father, mother and big sister Billie who gave her ''lots of kisses'' when she came home

Her parents Deborah Kavanagh and William Deaville said: "Kayleigh is doing really well and we finally got to take her home to meet her excited big sister''.

They added: "We were treated brilliantly, even with the added challenge of coronavirus."

Her parents said "the surgeons were excellent with their positive attitude" and the whole team were "brilliant".

Image copyright Manchester University NHS Trust Image caption Kayleigh just days old in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit in hospital

The large teratoma, a rare type of tumour, was discovered during Mrs Kavanagh's 20-week scan.

The medics - who also came from Royal Manchester Children's Hospital - had to train before carrying out the Ex Utero Intrapartum Treatment for only the third time in the hospital's history.

Image copyright Manchester University Hospital NHS Trust Image caption Some of the doctors and nurses who saved Kayleigh in the rare operation

Ajit Mahaveer, consultant neonatologist at Saint Mary's Hospital said: "It was apparent from the start that Kayleigh was a little fighter and coped well with all the procedures she had to go through."

