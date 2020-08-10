Manchester

Lorry fire closes M62 in Greater Manchester

Lorry fire on M62 Image copyright GMFRS
Image caption The blaze broke out between junctions 21 and 22

A lorry has caught fire on the M62 in Greater Manchester, closing a section of the motorway.

The vehicle went up in flames on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 22 near Rochdale earlier.

Traffic has been stopped and emergency crews are at the scene. The blaze caused queues of five miles (8.4 km) in both directions, with drivers asked to avoid the area.

Motorists were asked to stay in their vehicles and not try to turn around.

Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The fire caused long queues in both directions, Highways England said

