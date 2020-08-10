Lorry fire closes M62 in Greater Manchester
- 10 August 2020
A lorry has caught fire on the M62 in Greater Manchester, closing a section of the motorway.
The vehicle went up in flames on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 22 near Rochdale earlier.
Traffic has been stopped and emergency crews are at the scene. The blaze caused queues of five miles (8.4 km) in both directions, with drivers asked to avoid the area.
Motorists were asked to stay in their vehicles and not try to turn around.