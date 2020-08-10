Image copyright Reuters Image caption The contact-tracing scheme was launched to reduce the spread of coronavirus

Workers told to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace system should not have to decide between putting food on the table or keeping their communities safe, two regional mayors have said.

Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram are calling for employees to be paid if they are requested to self-isolate and are unable to work from home.

Their Time Out to Help Out campaign aims to ensure workers are "supported" and not "penalised".

The government has yet to respond.

The regional mayors for Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region have launched a petition to end the pay penalty for workers. It would mean employers would be able to claim money back from the government for the wages of self-isolating employees.

"It's right that everybody plays their part in helping to get Covid-19 under control," said Mr Burnham.

"But what's not right is forcing some of our workers - many doing the lowest paid jobs or self-employed - to make a choice between self-isolating or face a drastic loss of income."

Mr Rotheram added: "We cannot beat this virus by asking people to choose between putting food on the table or keeping their communities safe.

"People should be supported, not penalised, for doing the right thing and isolating at home."

Unions including TUC, Unison, GMB, Usdaw, Unite and CWU have backed the campaign.

Frances O'Grady, TUC general secretary, said "it's not viable to ask workers to self-isolate if that means they are plunged into financial hardship".

Baroness Dido Harding, the executive chair of NHS Test and Trace, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service people should be accessing benefits to fill the gap in their income.

But she would not confirm whether there was a package of funding that was being ring fenced nationally to support people who self-isolate.

