Steven McMyler: Men wanted in churchyard murder probe
Police are searching for four men in connection with an attack on a man who was found dead in the grounds of a church.
Steven McMyler, 34, died after being kicked in the head outside Wigan Parish Church at 19:50 BST on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.
His death prompted a murder investigation and detectives have released CCTV of four men.
Officers said they "may hold important information".
The men are believed to have travelled to Wigan from Merseyside, police said.
They were pictured walking on Wallgate moments before Mr McMyler was attacked in the town's Bishopgate.
They were pictured earlier that evening at Southport railway station.
"This is a fast-moving investigation and we are quickly piecing together the circumstances of the incident," said Det Insp Wes Knights.
Three men, aged 18, 19 and 30, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail under investigation.
