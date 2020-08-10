Image copyright GMP Image caption Officers want to speak to these men, who were pictured walking on Wallgate in Wigan moments before the incident

Police are searching for four men in connection with an attack on a man who was found dead in the grounds of a church.

Steven McMyler, 34, died after being kicked in the head outside Wigan Parish Church at 19:50 BST on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.

His death prompted a murder investigation and detectives have released CCTV of four men.

Officers said they "may hold important information".

The men are believed to have travelled to Wigan from Merseyside, police said.

They were pictured walking on Wallgate moments before Mr McMyler was attacked in the town's Bishopgate.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Steven McMyler, 34, was found dead in the town on Thursday

They were pictured earlier that evening at Southport railway station.

"This is a fast-moving investigation and we are quickly piecing together the circumstances of the incident," said Det Insp Wes Knights.

Image copyright GMP Image caption CCTV showed the men on the platform at Southport railway station

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 30, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail under investigation.

Image copyright Empics

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk