Image copyright Google Image caption All of Rock Salt's staff who were on duty are now awaiting coronavirus test results

A bar owner's "heart went to my shoes" when he was informed he would have to shut because an "irresponsible" drinker had visited with Covid-19.

Jason Brotherton said he closed the Rock Salt Cafe Bar in Heaton Moor, Stockport, after being told a man who visited on Saturday had received a positive test result on Sunday morning.

The nearby Moortop pub has also closed after being visited by the same man.

Mr Brotherton said his staff were now waiting for coronavirus test results.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Moortop also closed after being visited by the same man

The NHS website states that most people get test results the day after they have taken a test.

Mr Brotherton said he found out about the man's diagnosis "from another customer who knew him".

"He called me on Sunday in the morning and we closed straight away," he said.

"My heart went to my shoes."

He said the man had been "definitely irresponsible as he knew before he came out that he had symptoms."

All staff at Rock Salt Cafe who were on duty were informed and tested within two hours.

Mr Brotheton said the bar had "our own Covid-19 fogger, so the inside has already been completely sanitised" and all outside furniture had also been cleaned.

He added that he hoped to reopen on Tuesday "if all tests come back negative".

A statement posted by The Moortop on social media said it closed "immediately to protect our staff and customers alike" and would "consider reopening" once the results of their staff's coronavirus tests were known.

"We are following guidelines and have informed the council and Public Health England and we will be in touch with anyone who was in close contact," it added.

Public Health England have been approached for comment.

