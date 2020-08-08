Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The work will last nine days

Tram stops in Manchester city centre are to be closed for the next nine days, operator Metrolink has said.

Essential maintenance work is taking place and is expected to result in some temporary disruption to city centre services.

Market Street and Shudehill stops will close and trams will not run between Victoria and Piccadilly Gardens.

Services between St Peter's Square and Piccadilly Gardens will be unaffected.

The work will take place on the corner of High Street and Market Street outside Debenhams and access to businesses will be maintained at all times.

Danny Vaughan, Transport for Greater Manchester's head of Metrolink, said: "To minimise any impact on our customers, we will undertake these works before schools return fully in September and more and more people return to work.

"Contractors will also be working 24 hours a day to ensure they're completed as quickly as possible, minimising any disruption to local city centre businesses."

"All city centre stops are within walking distance of each other and walking routes will be signposted throughout works, but we would advise passengers to plan their journey in advance and allow extra time where possible."

